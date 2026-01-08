Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $705,948.12 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $705,948.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,206,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,917,057.20. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 5th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $714,627.81.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $699,415.02.
- On Monday, December 29th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $711,921.24.
- On Friday, December 26th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $714,627.81.
- On Wednesday, December 24th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $724,987.44.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $750,186.54.
- On Friday, December 19th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $757,279.62.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $770,252.49.
- On Monday, December 15th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $776,318.94.
- On Friday, December 12th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $771,465.78.
Urban Outfitters stock opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 900.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,287,000 after purchasing an additional 873,008 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $60,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $55,429,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5,360.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 606,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,654,000 after acquiring an additional 540,877 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q3 results and discussion of valuation support the fundamental case — strong revenue, margin and EPS helped push expectations higher and underpin a brighter earnings outlook. Assessing Urban Outfitters (URBN) Valuation After Insider Sale And Record Third Quarter Results
- Positive Sentiment: Nuuly (the company’s rental/subscription unit) posted strong revenue and subscriber growth and is cited as a key driver of momentum — this service-led growth can boost recurring revenue and multiple expansion. Nuuly’s Strong Revenue Growth Powers Urban Outfitters Momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Technical setup shows a short-term bullish signal (recent cross above moving averages / “golden cross” commentary), which can attract momentum buyers and support near-term upside. Urban Outfitters (URBN) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed-to-favorable (consensus “Moderate Buy,” avg. target ~\$86.50) — this provides support but leaves upside tied to execution and multiple expansion. MarketBeat URBN Analyst Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Long-term performance pieces (e.g., 10?year return stories) can attract retail interest but are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Here’s how much a $1000 investment in Urban Outfitters made 10 years ago would be worth today
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CEO Richard Hayne and Margaret Hayne (sales totaling roughly ~$1.4M across recent filings) is weighing on sentiment — while the transactions are tiny relative to their holdings and may be routine (liquidity/taxes), headline selling often prompts short-term selling pressure. Urban Outfitters Insider Sells $1.4 Million in Stock
Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.
The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.
