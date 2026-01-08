Brokerages Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT at $36.27

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.2727.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $36.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. The trade was a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 7,621.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,492.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

