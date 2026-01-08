Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Chardan Capital upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.16. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 430.84% and a negative return on equity of 277.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Editas Medicine by 33.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on translating the power of gene editing into a new class of transformative genomic medicines. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (Cpf1) platforms to develop therapies aimed at correcting disease-causing genetic mutations. Editas Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including inherited retinal diseases, hemoglobinopathies, and oncology.

The company’s pipeline includes EDIT-101, a lead candidate designed to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), which has entered early-stage clinical trials, and EDIT-301, targeting sickle cell disease and ?-thalassemia using an ex vivo editing approach.

