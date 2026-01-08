SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives $17.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th.

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 211.16% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Company unveiled “Amelia 7,” an agentic voice platform at CES that transforms passive voice assistants into transactional agents (booking, ordering, payments), creating a path to new recurring/transactional revenue. Read More.

New commercial tie-ups highlighted at CES: a TomTom partnership to integrate multi-agent voice navigation into cars, and integrations with booking partners (e.g., OpenTable) that showcase real-world use cases and OEM demand. These deals support adoption in automotive and voice commerce. Read More.

Top-line momentum and liquidity: recent quarters show strong revenue growth (Q3 +68% YoY reported) and management has raised guidance; the company also reports a multi-quarter cash runway (no long-term debt), reducing near-term dilution risk. Execution vs. guidance is now a key re-rating trigger. Read More.

Market structure: very high short interest and elevated call option activity have increased volatility — this can amplify rallies (short squeezes) but also magnify sell-offs. Positioning is driving near-term price swings more than fundamentals alone. Read More.

Analyst coverage and investor debate are intensifying: multiple media pieces and broker notes are raising the stock's profile; some outlets frame it as a growth opportunity while others emphasize the execution risk tied to a premium multiple. Read More.

Valuation risk: several analysts and pieces warn SOUN currently trades at a rich revenue multiple versus risks — limited margin for execution errors could lead to sharp downside if growth or profitability targets slip. Read More.

At least one sell-side note (Piper Sandler) issued a pessimistic price forecast, adding a bearish anchor that can pressure sentiment if investors focus on downside scenarios. Read More.

In other news, SVP Majid Emami sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $480,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 565,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,810.08. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 73,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $828,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,787,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,162,537.52. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 492,965 shares of company stock worth $6,140,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 47.2% in the third quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 14.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 498,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 61,212 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 106,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

