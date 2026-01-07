YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY) Plans Dividend of $0.27

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2688 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2,956.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.
YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2%
ABNY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. 3,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $82.85.
YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
