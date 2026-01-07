CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

CION Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CION Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of CION stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 562,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. CION Investment had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CION Investment will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CION Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CION Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CION Investment

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a closed?end, non?diversified management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Externally managed by CION Investment Management, LLC, the firm specializes in providing flexible capital solutions to U.S. and Canadian middle?market companies. By combining debt and equity financing, CION seeks to support growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives for its portfolio companies.

The company’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, subordinated debt and private equity interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.