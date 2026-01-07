Comparing Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) & Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Profitability

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Histogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -30.18% -212.04% -27.96% Histogen N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Histogen”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $1.60 billion 0.74 -$43.96 million ($1.85) -21.62 Histogen $19,000.00 0.28 -$10.62 million ($2.81) 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Histogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Histogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Histogen beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers Nefecon (TARPEYO/Kinpeygo), an oral formulation of budesonide to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead compound is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for solid tumors and Alport Syndrome. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body’s natural process to restore immune function. The company’s product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases. Its preclinical product candidates include CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, which are selective small molecule inhibitors of caspase-1 designed for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California. On April 18, 2024, Histogen Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of California.

