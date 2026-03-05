VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Up 19.5% in February

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,228 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 29th total of 3,539 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH lifted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH now owns 50,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of UEVM opened at $58.31 on Thursday. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $239.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (UEVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from emerging economies. UEVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

