Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 86 and last traded at GBX 85.75, with a volume of 25733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 74 price target on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 74.

The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 140.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

Resolute is an African-focused gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator. Throughout its history the Company has produced more than 9 million ounces of gold from ten gold mines. The Company is now entering a growth phase through the development of the Doropo project in Côte d’Ivoire which will supplement the existing production from the Syama mine in Mali and Mako mine in Senegal. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

