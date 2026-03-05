Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 6.05. 134,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 602,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75.

Sabien Technology Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -213.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Sabien Technology Group

In related news, insider Richard Parris sold 187,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 660, for a total transaction of £1,234,200. Corporate insiders own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use. Sabien Technology Group Plc sells its products directly, as well as through various facilities management and property management organizations.

