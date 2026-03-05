Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 66.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Pampa Energia Stock Up 2.7%

PAM stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.35. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina’s largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina’s power grid.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.