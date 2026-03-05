Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period. ADE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $77.04.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

