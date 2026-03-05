Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ SANA opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company’s core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

