ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Given New $108.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.90% from the stock’s current price.

TTAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceTitan from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.06.

TTAN stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. ServiceTitan has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $249.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. ServiceTitan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,678 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $176,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 89,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,826.30. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 88,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $9,521,749.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,371 shares of company stock worth $22,700,994. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTAN. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

