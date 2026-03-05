Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1473 per share by the bank on Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 254.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Banco Santander has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $13.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

