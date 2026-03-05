Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 116.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mativ were worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mativ by 939.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mativ in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
Mativ Stock Down 0.4%
NYSE MATV opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $549.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.80.
Mativ Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MATV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mativ in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mativ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
About Mativ
Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.
Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.
