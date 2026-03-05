JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 13,395 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 571.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 142.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 48,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.43.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $170.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.80 and its 200 day moving average is $191.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.37 and a 52-week high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.80% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.