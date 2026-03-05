JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 51,171 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,390,000 after acquiring an additional 56,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,790,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,631,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,843,000 after purchasing an additional 226,315 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,818,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,581,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 310,707 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.7%

OZK opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.50%.The business had revenue of $436.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.