Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Trading Down 17% – Should You Sell?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) fell 17% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.49 and last traded at C$23.50. 205,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 847,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.30.

Almonty Industries Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 1.31.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII) (ASX: AII) (Frankfurt: ALI1) is a leading supplier of conflict free tungsten – a strategic metal critical to the defense and advanced technology sectors. As geopolitical tensions heighten, tungsten has become essential for armor, munitions, and electronics manufacturing. Almontys flagship Sangdong Tungsten Mine in South Korea, historically one of the worlds largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, is expected to supply over 40% of global non-China tungsten production upon reaching full capacity, directly addressing critical supply vulnerabilities highlighted by recent U.S.

