Trainline (LON:TRN) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178 and last traded at GBX 183, with a volume of 96467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 230 to GBX 215 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 490 to GBX 500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 421 target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 412.20.

Get Trainline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trainline

Trainline Stock Down 0.8%

About Trainline

The stock has a market capitalization of £713.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

(Get Free Report)

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

As most rail and coach tickets continue to be sold offline at the station, and as customers and governments commit to more environmentally friendly modes of travel, we see significant growth opportunities for Trainline over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.