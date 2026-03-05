JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.75 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF $FLTW

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,593 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 132,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTW stock opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $756.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

