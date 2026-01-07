Faraday Future InvestorDay: FX Super One U.S. delivery roadmap, Tesla charging access, robotics push

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) used its Stockholders’ Day event in Las Vegas to outline its near-term delivery plans for the FX Super One, provide updates on manufacturing and regulatory work, and expand its “EAI Industry Bridge” strategy to include a new robotics product category.

The event opened with remarks from John Schilling, Faraday Future’s Director of Communications and Government Affairs, who pointed attendees to forward-looking statement disclosures and noted that presentation slides would be available on the company’s investor relations website. Schilling said the company intends to “systematically and comprehensively” share updates investors care about most beginning in 2026, including roadmap details spanning production, sales, delivery, service, and capacity ramp-up for the FX Super One.

Middle East and 2025 highlights

In a prerecorded update, Global Co-CEO Matthias Eydt said he was traveling in the Middle East and recapped what he described as major 2025 accomplishments across Faraday Future’s FF and FX brands. Eydt said the company signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK Innovation City) focused on collaboration in “AI, Web3, and embodied intelligence.” He also said Faraday delivered the FX Super One to RAK Innovation City, calling it the second FX Super One delivery in the UAE, and noted that the first FX Super One user in the UAE was footballer Andrés Iniesta.

Eydt added that Faraday currently operates a regional facility and operations center in Ras Al Khaimah covering about 108,000 square feet, including office space, production workshops, and an operational hub. In the U.S., he said Faraday established its second brand, Faraday X (FX), in late 2024, and began U.S. homologation and road testing for the FX Super One in early 2025.

He also said FF 91 deliveries continued during the year and expanded beyond California, citing a delivery to Hebron Sher, CEO of Seeville, on Dec. 22, 2025, with a ceremony planned later in January. Eydt referenced the company’s July 17, 2025 global initial launch of the FX Super One MPV in Los Angeles and said Faraday had received “non-binding and non-refundable” B2B pre-orders for more than 10,000 units.

Eydt further discussed policy and strategy initiatives, including a July reception in Washington, D.C. with meetings involving U.S. lawmakers on tariffs, technology, and American manufacturing, and said Donald Trump Jr. expressed support for Faraday’s U.S. manufacturing and assembly efforts. He also noted an “EAI and crypto dual flywheel and dual bridge eco strategy” unveiled at Pebble Beach in August 2025, and said a majority-owned Nasdaq-listed company, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., changed its name and ticker to AIX Crypto Holdings Inc. (AIXC), which he described as supporting initiatives aimed at bridging Web2 and Web3.

FX Super One: U.S. pre-production and delivery phases

Max Ma, Global CEO of the FX brand, said his focus is executing the company’s “FX3 strategy” and turning it into what he called a scalable industrial system to enable production of “embodied AI vehicles” in the U.S. Ma said a key milestone was reached when the first U.S. pre-production FX Super One rolled off the line at the company’s Hanford, California factory. He described this as the initial closure of the “FX Bridge loop” in the U.S., covering supply chain integration, localized testing and homologation, customs and regulatory clearance, industrialization, final assembly, and U.S.-based operational deployment.

Ma said the company’s U.S. delivery plan is structured into three phases:

Phase one: Q2, initial deliveries to “FX partner co-creation partners,” focused on user engagement, validation, and experience refinement.

Q2, initial deliveries to “FX partner co-creation partners,” focused on user engagement, validation, and experience refinement. Phase two: Targeted for Q3, controlled and limited deliveries to industry leaders and B2B partners alongside controlled ramp-up.

Targeted for Q3, controlled and limited deliveries to industry leaders and B2B partners alongside controlled ramp-up. Phase three: Planned for Q4 or Q1 of the following year, depending on execution, transitioning into full-scale U.S. market delivery.

Ma added that the company’s U.S. after-sales and charging ecosystem is targeted for completion in Q2. He also said that starting in 2026, FF and FX vehicles will have direct access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.

On the regulatory front, Ma said component-level certifications were underway and that full vehicle EPA, CARB, and FMVSS homologation would formally launch in April. He also said the FX Super One is already being delivered in the Middle East, which the company is using as an early deployment and co-creation environment. Looking beyond the FX Super One, Ma said FX is conducting preliminary planning and feasibility work on the next major platform, FX4, which he said would extend FX into a new high-volume segment.

Business plan targets and competitive positioning

President Jerry Wang said Faraday Future has four competitive advantages, including what he called a “Light 4, Suite 4, Focus 5, and Empowering 5” model tied to the company’s bridge strategy, supplier support from “S Tier 1” partners, U.S.-developed software intended to help meet ICTS-related requirements, and an expanding U.S. “access parts” network for vehicle showcasing and after-market service.

Wang described the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance as an ultra-luxury flagship model in limited delivery and positioned FX as the mass-market brand. He said the FX Super One competes with the Cadillac Escalade and is priced around $84,000 in the UAE market.

Wang also presented five-year production and sales expectations, stating the company’s cumulative target is around 400,000 to 500,000 vehicles, primarily driven by the FX Super One, FX4, and future models. He said the company expects to produce and sell 250 units in 2026, 4,900 in 2027, 22,000 in 2028, 130,000 in 2029, and 250,000 by 2030. He added that the company aims to reach positive EBITDA within three years and is targeting contribution margin rates above 20% aligned with production volumes.

Financial framing and a new robotics category

CFO Koti Meka highlighted Faraday Future’s market capitalization at around $200 million, contrasting it with much larger market caps for major automakers and EV makers such as Lucid and Rivian. Meka said the company believes this gap presents upside if it executes its plan and improves funding and liquidity, and he said Faraday expects market capitalization, revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow to improve over the next three years. He also compared Faraday’s projected year-three business plan metrics with Lucid’s trailing 12-month EBITDA and cash flow, arguing Faraday’s model is designed to be more efficient by leveraging a proven platform and economies of scale with an OEM partner.

Founder and Global Co-CEO YT Jia reiterated the phased FX Super One delivery approach in the U.S., including a phase one cap of 50 units in Q2 aimed at partner feedback and co-creation, and a phase two cap of 200 units in Q3 alongside capacity ramp-up and a target for positive contribution margin. Jia said the company aims to begin phase three “full-scale delivery” in Q4 or Q1 of next year, open to broader buyers, while continuing to target positive contribution margins. He also said the company has secured access to Tesla Supercharger networks in the U.S., Canada, Japan, and South Korea.

Jia announced what he called a new EAI product category: “embodied AI robotics.” He said Faraday’s goal is to become the first company in the U.S. to deliver humanoid robot products to market and to be one of the leading U.S.-based AI robotics companies. Jia said the company held private preview sessions for its first batch of EAI robotic products, and announced a Feb. 4 final launch for FFAI robotics products at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas, including public product experiences and the start of sales. He also said the company plans to host an “FXPAR Summit” during the NADA Show aimed at expanding partner participation in both vehicle sales and robotics.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) is an American mobility technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Founded in 2014 and based in Los Angeles, California, Faraday Future focuses on next?generation automotive solutions that integrate high?performance powertrains with advanced connectivity and energy-management systems.

The company’s flagship vehicle, the FF 91, is a luxury all?electric SUV built on its proprietary Variable Platform Architecture (VPA).

