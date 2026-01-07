Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Up 9.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Free Report) shares rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Baird R W upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.0350. Approximately 220,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 436,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 51.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.The company had revenue of $172.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.78%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) is a publicly traded truckload carrier headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa. The company specializes in full truckload transportation, offering dry-van services that connect shippers with customers across the continental United States. Its primary focus is on over-the-road freight movements, serving industries such as manufacturing, retail, and consumer goods.

Founded in 1978 as Heartland Motor Freight, the company has grown from a regional carrier into one of the larger U.S.

