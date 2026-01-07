Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Up 9.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Baird R W upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.0350. Approximately 220,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 436,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Heartland Express

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heartland Express Trading Down 1.5%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 51.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.The company had revenue of $172.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.78%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) is a publicly traded truckload carrier headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa. The company specializes in full truckload transportation, offering dry-van services that connect shippers with customers across the continental United States. Its primary focus is on over-the-road freight movements, serving industries such as manufacturing, retail, and consumer goods.

Founded in 1978 as Heartland Motor Freight, the company has grown from a regional carrier into one of the larger U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.