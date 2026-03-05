Critical Analysis: Blue Owl Technology Finance (OTF) and The Competition

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,265 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Blue Owl Technology Finance to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Technology Finance and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Technology Finance $779.34 million $720.37 million 7.01 Blue Owl Technology Finance Competitors $464.52 million $205.03 million -7.84

Blue Owl Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Blue Owl Technology Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Technology Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 Blue Owl Technology Finance Competitors 1115 4925 6434 109 2.44

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Owl Technology Finance and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Blue Owl Technology Finance presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.45%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 55.93%. Given Blue Owl Technology Finance’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Technology Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Blue Owl Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Blue Owl Technology Finance pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 36.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Technology Finance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Technology Finance 62.89% 6.91% 4.07% Blue Owl Technology Finance Competitors 261.95% 17.02% 3.11%

Summary

Blue Owl Technology Finance peers beat Blue Owl Technology Finance on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Company Profile

Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company focused on making debt and equity investments to U.S. technology-related companies, with a strategic focus on software. Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

