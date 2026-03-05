337,500 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 337,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 129.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in DoubleVerify by 378.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 141,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 111,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,139,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DV. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

NYSE:DV opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.82.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

