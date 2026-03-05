CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.16 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 6340536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 price objective on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.35.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4,764.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $10,144,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,387,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,226,000 after purchasing an additional 849,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.