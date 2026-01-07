Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 50,503 shares.The stock last traded at $78.4550 and had previously closed at $79.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GVDNY

Givaudan Price Performance

Givaudan Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44.

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan is a Swiss-based global company that develops, manufactures and supplies flavors, fragrances and active cosmetic ingredients for a broad range of consumer products. The company’s core activities are organized around creating taste and scent solutions—ranging from fine fragrances and consumer-packaged goods scents to flavor systems for food and beverages and functional ingredients for personal care. Givaudan works with brand owners and manufacturers to design sensory experiences, improve product performance and meet formulation or regulatory requirements.

Its product and service offerings include bespoke fragrance creation, flavor formulation, natural ingredient sourcing, aroma chemicals, taste modulators and application support such as prototyping and sensory testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.