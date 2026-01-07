SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,175,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,570 shares.The stock last traded at $11.90 and had previously closed at $11.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEMR. KeyCorp lowered SEMrush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -595.50 and a beta of 1.55.

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. SEMrush had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

SEMrush is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in online visibility management and digital marketing analytics. Its cloud-based platform offers tools for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising research, content marketing, social media management, and competitive intelligence. By aggregating data across search engines, advertising networks, and social platforms, the company enables marketers to track keyword rankings, audit websites, analyze backlink profiles, and uncover competitor strategies.

The company’s flagship offering, the SEMrush toolkit, includes modules for keyword research, site auditing, position tracking, backlink analysis, and content optimization.

