Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given a C$88.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) received a C$88.00 price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DFY. TD Securities upgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$79.50.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DFY

Definity Financial Price Performance

TSE:DFY traded up C$3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,297. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$53.26 and a twelve month high of C$79.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.55. The stock has a market cap of C$9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.18.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Definity Financial

In other news, insider Craig Edward David Richardson sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.80, for a total value of C$133,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$495.60. This trade represents a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.