ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of ACT Energy Technologies from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACT Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.63.

ACT Energy Technologies stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 116,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,382. The company has a market cap of C$167.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.75. ACT Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of C$4.23 and a 1-year high of C$6.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.17.

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We operate in Canada and in the United States as Altitude Energy Partners, and in the U.S. under Discovery Downhole Services and Rime Downhole Technologies.

