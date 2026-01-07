ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of ACT Energy Technologies from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACT Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.63.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ACT Energy Technologies
ACT Energy Technologies Stock Up 5.3%
About ACT Energy Technologies
ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We operate in Canada and in the United States as Altitude Energy Partners, and in the U.S. under Discovery Downhole Services and Rime Downhole Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACT Energy Technologies
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for ACT Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACT Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.