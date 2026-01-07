Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has been given a $200.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.14.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,595. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.00. Shopify has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $218.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.83.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

