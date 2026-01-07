Columbia Banking System (COLB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) recently:
- 1/7/2026 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 1/7/2026 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Columbia Banking System had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/27/2025 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating.
- 12/22/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/19/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/18/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.
The company’s offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and development financing, equipment and small business loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Banking System
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.