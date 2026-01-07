Columbia Banking System (COLB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) recently:

1/7/2026 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/7/2026 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Columbia Banking System had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/27/2025 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company provides a full range of banking and financial services to commercial, small business and consumer customers. Its branch network is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, with locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho, where it aims to combine local decision-making with the resources of a larger institution.

The company’s offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and development financing, equipment and small business loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts.

