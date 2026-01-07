Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vodafone Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 296,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Vodafone Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 512.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 1,168,435 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.