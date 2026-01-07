Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 32,039 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 23,749 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,132,600,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 115.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 482,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 258,272 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $6,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 117.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $2,786,000.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TMF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

About Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market. The Index constituent bonds are weighted by their relative amounts outstanding.

