Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 69,625 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,625 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $39,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,713,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4,758.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,036,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891,393 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 113.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,309 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,097,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,330 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,736,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.03.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $126,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,323. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

