Aurora Innovation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 21,273 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 87% compared to the typical volume of 11,406 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aurora Innovation

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, CEO Christopher Urmson bought 258,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $1,001,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 258,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,040. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 101.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 9.0%

AUR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,009,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,591,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company’s core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.