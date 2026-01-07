Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2026

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSIDGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.17 and last traded at $70.2440, with a volume of 6884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.3228.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $944.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,008,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

