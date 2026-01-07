Kelly Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Kelly Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.