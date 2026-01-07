Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.3450, with a volume of 447870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

DFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 701.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder specializing in the design, development and construction of single-family and multifamily communities across the United States. Through its in-house Design Studio, the company offers a range of home collections that blend architectural styles with customizable floor plans, allowing buyers to tailor finishes and features to suit their lifestyle preferences. In addition to core construction services, Dream Finders provides integrated mortgage and title services, streamlining the homebuying process for its clients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in St.

