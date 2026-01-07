JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.33, with a volume of 248726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 211,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $853,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less. JPLD was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

