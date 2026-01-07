Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Stock Holdings Lowered by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,206 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up approximately 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $541,462,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $225,204,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after purchasing an additional 786,063 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,388.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 736,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,161,000 after purchasing an additional 686,702 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,776,000 after purchasing an additional 658,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $8,069,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,697,031.48. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total transaction of $6,993,826.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,829.30. The trade was a 58.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,092 shares of company stock valued at $124,621,239. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Cloudflare’s strong earnings?surprise history and says the company has the setup to beat again next quarter — a potential catalyst if results repeat. Will Cloudflare (NET) Beat Estimates Again?

Zacks highlights Cloudflare’s strong earnings?surprise history and says the company has the setup to beat again next quarter — a potential catalyst if results repeat. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed but includes high-conviction bulls (KeyCorp, Oppenheimer, Barclays with overweight/outperform calls and multi?hundred dollar targets), supporting longer?term upside versus peers. Analyst Coverage and Targets

Analyst coverage remains mixed but includes high-conviction bulls (KeyCorp, Oppenheimer, Barclays with overweight/outperform calls and multi?hundred dollar targets), supporting longer?term upside versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated a Hold rating on NET, which signals caution from that shop but doesn’t move the recommendation needle to a downgrade. That stance can limit fresh buyer conviction absent other catalysts. Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Hold Rating

Piper Sandler reiterated a Hold rating on NET, which signals caution from that shop but doesn’t move the recommendation needle to a downgrade. That stance can limit fresh buyer conviction absent other catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler reduced its price target to $220 from $249 — a direct negative signal that may cap near?term upside and influence investors who follow that shop. Price Target Lowered to $220

Piper Sandler reduced its price target to $220 from $249 — a direct negative signal that may cap near?term upside and influence investors who follow that shop. Negative Sentiment: Multiple director sales were filed this week (Mark Hawkins, John Graham?Cumming and Carl Ledbetter), totaling several thousand shares — insider selling is often perceived negatively even though the dollar amounts are small relative to their holdings. SEC filings and trade details are available. Hawkins Form 4

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $198.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.03, a P/E/G ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Featured Stories

