Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $483,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.70.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $623.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $577.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.78. The company has a market capitalization of $291.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $627.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,576.40. This represents a 55.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at $226,457,335.17. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,895 shares of company stock worth $39,758,116. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

