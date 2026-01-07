Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases Shares of 70,000 Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,401,000. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.9% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.70.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,730.42. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total transaction of $5,750,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,895 shares of company stock worth $39,758,116. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $623.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $627.50. The firm has a market cap of $291.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

