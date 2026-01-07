Greenleaf Trust Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,598 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,161.7% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Arete Research increased their target price on Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.59.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $293.17 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.23 and a 200-day moving average of $303.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

