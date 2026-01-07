NDVR Inc. Reduces Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

NDVR Inc. decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for 10.2% of NDVR Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $3,119,415.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 496,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,072.92. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,058,565. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.26.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $397.82 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.41 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4,972.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

