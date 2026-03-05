Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 18,249 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,994,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Jackson Financial worth $404,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 541.2% during the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JXN opened at $114.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $123.61.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently -914.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $118.00 price target on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

