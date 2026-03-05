ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,132 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eToro Group were worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETOR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in eToro Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of eToro Group by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eToro Group by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eToro Group in the second quarter valued at $160,000.

Get eToro Group alerts:

eToro Group Price Performance

eToro Group stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. eToro Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eToro Group ( NASDAQ:ETOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of eToro Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of eToro Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eToro Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered eToro Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised eToro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eToro Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETOR

eToro Group Profile

(Free Report)

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETOR) is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eToro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eToro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.