Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $396,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,222,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,634,932,000 after buying an additional 711,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,570,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,760,833,000 after purchasing an additional 613,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,303,000 after buying an additional 355,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,386,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,617,000 after buying an additional 46,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 24.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,769,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,920,000 after buying an additional 1,513,042 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $103.64.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

