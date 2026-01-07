Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Kristie Burns Sells 5,139 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 5,139 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $148,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 72,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,768.85. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.37 million, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.91. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 117,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler set a $35.00 price objective on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $35.00 price target on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tactile Systems Technology

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, is a medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of home-use pneumatic compression therapy systems for the treatment of lymphedema and other chronic edema-related conditions. Using proprietary software and patented pump technologies, the company’s platforms are designed to improve patient outcomes through sequential pressure treatment that promotes fluid mobilization and enhanced lymphatic function.

At the core of Tactile Systems’ product portfolio is the Flexitouch® system, a programmable pneumatic pump and garment system approved for home use, and the Aria® device, which features an intuitive touchscreen interface and advanced garment design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.