Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires Shares of 80,000 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,886,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for about 1.4% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.1% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $342.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $334.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $286.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 6.2%

RCL stock opened at $297.42 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.30 and its 200 day moving average is $307.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel?agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.